TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Refugees in Turkey's capital share heart-wrenching stories of leaving home
As women, men and children who fled their countries to escape war, poverty or persecution process asylum applications and other documentation in Ankara, they are clear on one thing: home is hard to return to.
Refugees in Turkey's capital share heart-wrenching stories of leaving home
Most of the refugees in Turkey say they love their home country but it is not safe for them to return. / TRTWorld
By Mazhar Ali
August 30, 2018

A large number of refugees in Ankara continue to go to great lengths to seek asylum in a number of countries. 

Over the recent Eid holidays, thousands gathered at a small park in Ankara waiting for their turn to receive documentation and help with their cases. 

"I found my wife and children hiding in the house, terrified. Then a rocket hit a house nearby and it affected my house too. It was very difficult but I had to flee, " says Ghulam Sarwar, who ran from fighting in his village in Afghanistan.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports from Ankara.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism