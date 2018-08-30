A general strike and curfew brought Indian-administered Kashmir to a standstill on Thursday ahead of a landmark Supreme Court hearing centred on the region's autonomy.

Separatist leaders have threatened major protests if the Supreme Court annuls a constitutional provision that bars Indians from outside Kashmir from buying land or seeking government jobs in the territory. There are fears this would give the state to change the demographics of the disputed territory.

"I caution the freedom loving people of the state to remain vigilant against these ploys to change the Muslim-majority character of the state," top separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani said in a statement released late Wednesday calling for the strike.

Businesses, schools and public transport across Kashmir followed separatist demands to stay closed. The government forces rolled out razor wire and spiked steel barriers across deserted roads in the main city Srinagar to block demonstrations.

Srinagar residents said they were prevented from going out on the streets by major deployments of police and paramilitary troops.

"It is a curfew. No-one can go out," one school teacher in the city said.

Deadly clashes