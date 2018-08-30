More than a third of films at this year's London Film Festival were directed by women, organisers said on Thursday as they revealed the schedule for the October movie extravaganza.

The festival said 38 percent of all films and 30 percent of the 225 features in the line-up have female directors, an increase on 24 percent of features in 2017.

Female-directed films in the October 10-21 festival include Karyn Kusama's police thriller "Destroyer" starring Nicole Kidman and Sara Colangelo's drama "The Kindergarten Teacher" with Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Artistic director Tricia Tuttle said the festival had not set any quotas, but increasing diversity of all kinds is "always at the heart" of programming decisions.

"We haven't set out to say 50 percent have to be female filmmakers. We've genuinely found this incredibly rich talent," she said.

The 62nd annual London festival opens with Steve McQueen's heist thriller "Widows," one of 39 British features on the slate. It closes with John S Baird's Laurel and Hardy biopic "Stan & Ollie."