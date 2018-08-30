The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), a Washington-based pro-Israeli think tank, held its National Security Summit in the US capital on Tuesday.

Known for taking hawkish positions on delicate foreign policy issues, the FDD gave its highly touted Alberto Nisman Award for Courage to the Assistant United States Attorneys and the FBI Agents for the Southern District of New York, who worked on framing charges against Iranian-Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab and Turkish banker Hakan Atilla over allegedly sidestepping the US sanctions on Iran.

Zarrab was arrested in March 2016 in Miami and later turned into state's witness to testify against Atilla.

Atilla, a former executive at Turkish public-owned lender Halkbank, was arrested a year later, sentenced this May to 32 months of imprisonment in the US for helping Iran evade the US sanctions.

The US prosecutors said Atilla was involved in a scheme to help Iran spend oil and gas revenues abroad using fraudulent gold and food transactions through Halkbank, violating the US sanctions.

Speaking at the summit, Jonathan Schanzer, senior vice president at the FDD, complained Washington was being soft on Turkey.

“This award ceremony is the proof of the close relation between the Federal Bureau of Investigation, pro-Israeli American lobby groups and some controversial Turkish organisations (operating against Turkish state in the US). It appears that they all attempted to harm Turkey’s reputation,” Selman Ogut, an Associate Professor of Law at Medipol University in Istanbul, told TRT World.

“Common policies against Turkey”

The neo-conservative think tank FDD is reported to be funded by pro-Zionist billionaires, including Haim Saban, Roland Arnall and Sheldon Adelson. The group is also known as an ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In June, “hacked” emails of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Washington Yousef al Utaybah revealed that the gulf state and the FDD had very close ties.

The emails clearly mentioned the names of Utaybah, Dubowitz and Schanzer.

Utaybah was said to enjoy close relationship with pro-Israeli FDD and they were trying to develop common policies against Turkey and Qatar.

However, two senior FDD executives, CEO Mark Dubowitz and Jonathan Schanzer were appointed as witness experts to the case, stirring controversy over their stance against Turkey.

FBI agent heroises a FETO member

Jennifer McReynolds, one of the FBI agents who were given "courage award" told the audience that the Halkbank case was “only the end of the beginning,” insinuating the possibility of pinning more blames on Turkey.

“So where are we now, after the convictions of Zarrab and Atilla? To paraphrase Winston Churchill, the trial was only the end of the beginning,” she said.

“The implications from this investigation are far from over. Many other co-conspirators are indicted who have not yet been brought to justice.”

The FDD claims to defend "democratic values and fight the ideologies that drive terrorism,” but at the award ceremony McReynolds, the FBI agent, glorified Huseyin Korkmaz, a member of FETO group in the US, who was also a witness in the case.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which killed 251 people and injured more than 2,600.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to undermine democracy by infiltrating Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

"A total disgrace to the principle of neutrality of judiciary"