Asian shares came under renewed pressure on Friday as a report that US President Donald Trump was preparing to step up a trade war with Beijing sent Chinese stocks lower and partially erased gains made in this week's global rally.

Many emerging market currencies were also frail after Argentina's peso sank on Thursday despite the central bank's interest rate hike.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.8 percent, for monthly drop of 1.6 percent.

The index has underperformed MSCI ACWI, a gauge of the world's 47 markets, for four months in a row as Sino-U.S. trade worries hit Chinese shares.

Shanghai composite index dropped 1.1 percent to edge near a 2-year low hit earlier in the month.

While the official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) on Friday showed growth in China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly picked up in August after a two-month slide, that hardly improved the mood as investors expect more damages from the trade frictions down the road.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent.

US S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 0.05 percent. On Thursday, the S&P 500 lost 0.44 percent from Wednesday's record close of 2,914.

Pouring cold water on the rally in global shares that started in the middle of the month were hostile comments from Trump on trade.

Bloomberg reported that Trump said he was ready to impose more tariffs on $200 billion worth of goods from China as soon as the public comment period on the plan ends next week.

"So far, Trump has carried out what he said he would do," said Ayako Sera, market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

"Even though there are some doubts the US trade representative could come up with new tariffs so quickly, I suspect worries about a trade war will start to eclipse optimism based on strong US economic data."

Trump threatens to exit WTO

Trump also threatened in an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday to withdraw from the World Trade Organization if "they don't shape up" — a move that would further undermine one of the foundations of the modern global trading system.

In addition, he said the European Union's proposal to eliminate auto tariffs is not good enough and called its trade policies "almost as bad as China."