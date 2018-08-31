Iran has stayed within the main restrictions on its nuclear activities imposed by a 2015 deal with major powers, a confidential report by the UN atomic watchdog indicated on Thursday.

In its second quarterly report since US President Donald Trump announced in May that the United States would withdraw from the accord and reimpose sanctions, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Iran had stayed within caps on the level to which it can enrich uranium, its stock of enriched uranium and other items, part of the key limitations set in the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

In its last report in May, the IAEA had said Iran could do more to cooperate with inspectors and thereby "enhance confidence", but stopped short of saying Iran had given it cause for concern. Thursday's report to member states contained similar language.

Sticking to the nuclear accord is not the only way forward for Iran, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday. "Being the party to still honour the deal in deeds & not just words is not Iran's only option," he said on Twitter.

The nuclear deal

The conclusion comes as the other signatories to the landmark JCPOA 2015 deal — Germany, Britain, France, Russia and China — continue to try and salvage it after Trump decided to pull the US out unilaterally in May.

The deal exchanges economic incentives for nuclear guarantees.