17th June, 2018: after seven days at sea, the Aquarius with 630 people onboard was rescued between Libya and Italy, and arrives at the port of Valencia - following the denial to dock by the Italian government.

15th and 16th June, 2018: several boats with 986 people set off from the Moroccan coast arriving on the southern coast of Spain. In another similar case in mid July, 1000 people crossed by boat within the Strait of Gibraltar.

27th July, 2018: around 600 people jump barbed-wire fences that surround the autonomous Spanish city of Ceuta, on the northern coast of Africa.

Finally, on the 11th of August, the new Spanish PM, Pedro Sanchez, met his German counterpart, Angela Merkel, and they declared the need to find a common “European solution" to migration in Spain and that the current Dublin system, is not functional.

This rapid succession of events suggests that Spain seems to have become, once again, a key destination for irregular migration in the Mediterranean. However, when one takes a deeper look at the current situation in Spain, looking both at migration flows and policies, we find a much more complex and ambiguous framework.

During the summer of 2018 there was an increase of migrants arriving at Spanish borders, but it's not as significant as we might be led to believe by the events I've listed above. Despite the high media visibility, the yearly growth for Spain can be important in percentage terms, but not as relevant in quantitative terms.

A report by the IOM shows that, on the 18th of July 2018, the arrivals in Spain were higher than in Italy, but the general numbers of migrants and refugees arriving in Europe by sea are decreasing: 51,782 people, which is less than half of the 110,189 arrivals during the same period last year, and approximately a fifth of the 244,722 arrivals in 2016.

Even the World Bank recognises in a recent report that what is growing is not migration or refugees, but xenophobia.

There are political reasons that explain the growth of migrant arrivals in Spain — mainly Italian actions driven by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

For starters, Italy started criminalising NGOs rescuing migrant boats—based on suspected, but unproven, links with traffickers—and denying NGO vessels access to Italian ports.

Italy has also sealed a deal with Fayez al Sarraji, PM of the Libyan GNA, in order to buffer migrants before they reach Italian waters. The cyclical changes in cooperation between Europe and other Mediterranean countries produces a displacement of regular migration paths. In this case, the shift seems to occur from the central Mediterranean route to Morocco, so that migrants can end up in Spain.

Italian policies—welcomed and supported by the EU as in the case of its cooperation with Libya—have reduced the number of arrivals to Italian shores, at the expens of massively rising levels of violence towards migrants, both in Libya and in the Mediterranean Sea. It also likely violates international rules on asylum (considering Libya as a ‘safe country’) and rescues at sea.

The number of deaths in the Mediterranean Sea, as UNHCR remarks, has risen to 1,500 refugees and migrants since the beginning of 2018, with 850 deaths just in June and July, transforming the Mediterranean into "the deadliest sea route in the world”.

Amnesty International also underlines that Europe bears a strong responsibility on the rise of deaths in the Mediterranean and also for the increase of migrants detained in awful conditions in Libyan camps.

At first glance, Pedro Sanchez's policy approach to these arrivals appears very different from the xenophobic and disastrous policies of the Italian government.

Since coming to power, the Sanchez government seems like it's trying change the inertia on migration policies in Europe with some very visible and symbolic decisions or declarations.