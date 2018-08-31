President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will soon receive the S-400 anti-missile defence system in line with an agreement inked with Russia.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony of non-commissioned officers in northwestern Balikesir province, Erdogan said Turkey needed to acquire the Russian S-400 anti-missile system and "will get them soon."

Erdogan said Turkey is pursuing its own interests and struggling to reach its own goals "in the face of the efforts of those who try to shape both our country and our region according to their own agenda."

"We do not regret our decisions," he added.

Last December, Turkey announced it had concluded an agreement with Russia for the purchase of two S-400 systems by early 2020.

This April both parties agreed on early delivery of the systems.

The S-400 is Russia's most advanced long-range anti-aircraft missile system, with the ability to carry three types of missiles capable of destroying targets, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

In June, the US Senate passed a bill temporarily prohibiting sales to Turkey of F-35 jets, citing the S-400 purchase as well as Turkey’s detention of US citizen Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, who is under house arrest in Turkey on charges related to terrorism.

Referring to the row between the US and Turkey after the detention of Brunson, Erdogan said Turkey's military and economy were being targeted on the pretext of the Brunson case.

TRT World’s Arabella Munro reports.