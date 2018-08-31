Brazil's top electoral court will open debate on Friday afternoon whether jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva should be barred from running in this year's presidential election due to a corruption conviction.

The seven-member court was expected to declare Lula ineligible, removing a cloud hanging over Brazil's most uncertain election in decades. It was not clear if a ruling would come Friday or next week.

Lula, Brazil's most popular politician, is serving a 12-year sentence for a corruption conviction. His Workers' Party registered him as its presidential candidate for the October 7 vote anyway, saying he is innocent.

Lula is likely ineligible for office under Brazil's "Clean Slate" law, which prohibits candidates from running if they have convictions that have been upheld on appeal.

Despite his conviction and several graft cases pending against him, Lula leads the race by a long stretch, with 39 percent of voter support, according to pollster Datafolha. His nearest rival, far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro, has 19 percent.

TRT World spoke to journalist Michael Fox on Lula's popularity in Brazil.