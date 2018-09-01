The United States on Friday halted all funding to a UN agency that helps Palestinian refugees in a move likely to further heighten tensions between the Palestinians and the Trump administration.

A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas denounced the decision as "a flagrant assault against the Palestinian people and a defiance of UN resolutions."

TRT World's Jemima Walker reports.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the business model and fiscal practices of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) were an "irredeemably flawed operation."

"The administration has carefully reviewed the issue and determined that the United States will not make additional contributions to UNRWA," she said in a statement.

Journalist Muhannad Alami has the latest from Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

Nauert said the agency's "endlessly and exponentially expanding community of entitled beneficiaries is simply unsustainable and has been in crisis mode for many years."

Nauert added the US would "intensify dialogue with the United Nations, host governments, and international stakeholders about new models and new approaches" to help alleviate any impact on Palestinian children.

"We are very mindful of and deeply concerned regarding the impact upon innocent Palestinians, especially school children, of the failure of UNRWA and key members of the regional and international donor community to reform and reset the UNRWA way of doing business," she said.

UNRWA says it provides services to about 5 million Palestinian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and the West Bank and Gaza.

Most are descendants of people who fled Palestine in the 1948 war that led to the creation of the state of Israel.