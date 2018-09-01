A blast killed at least one person in a region of north Syria controlled by Turkey-backed Syrian opposition groups, a witness and a war monitor said on Saturday.

The explosion in Azaz was caused by a car bomb, said the war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The blast hit a sit-in to demand new elections to the local council, the witness said.

The Observatory said one person was killed and others injured. The witness said two were killed and 25 injured.

Azaz is about 20 kilometres from Aleppo and 100 km from Idlib where the Syrian regime is expected to launch an operation to regain control.

