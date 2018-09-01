WORLD
1 MIN READ
Lana Del Rey nixes Israel concert after Palestinian pressure
Del Rey was due to headline the inaugural Meteor Festival in northern Israel next week.
Lana Del Rey nixes Israel concert after Palestinian pressure
Lana Del Rey arrives at the 2018 ASCAP Pop Music Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. / AP
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
September 1, 2018

Singer Lana Del Rey has cancelled her planned performance at an Israeli music festival after pressure from Palestinian boycott activists.

In a Twitter message late on Friday, Del Rey said she is delaying "until a time when I can schedule visits for both my Israeli and Palestinian fans." 

It wasn't clear whether it was a direct response to the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement's boycott call. Still, it marked a setback for Israel, which aims to prevent politics from infiltrating the arts.

RECOMMENDED

Del Rey was to headline the inaugural Meteor Festival in northern Israel next week.

BDS urges businesses, artists and universities to sever ties with Israel. It says it's a nonviolent way to promote the Palestinian cause. 

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism