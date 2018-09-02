Syrian regime media said loud blasts coming from an airbase early on Sunday were from an explosion at an ammunition dump caused by an electrical problem, but an official in the regional alliance backing Damascus said they were from Israeli strikes.

The regime media cited a military source as saying there was no "Israeli aggression" directed at the al Mezzah airbase near Damascus, after the sound of explosions was heard across the Syrian capital.

The official had said the blasts were caused by Israeli missile fire from across the Golan Heights frontier between the two countries and by Syrian air defences responding.

A war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, also attributed the blasts to Israeli strikes, which it said caused deaths and injuries.