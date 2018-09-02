CULTURE
U2 concert ends early after Bono loses voice in Berlin
U2 has promised to repeat the concert in Berlin after lead singer Bono mysteriously lost his voice mid-performance.
Bono stops the show due to voice issues during a U2 concert in Berlin, Germany, September 1, 2018 in this still image taken from a social media video on on September 2, 2018. / Reuters
September 2, 2018

The Irish rock bank U2 has cancelled a concert in Berlin after singer Bono lost his voice during the performance.

The band said on its website late on Saturday that, "Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show ... but after a few songs he suffered a complete loss of voice."

U2 said "we don't know what has happened and we are taking medical advice."

The German news agency dpa reported Sunday that Bono still managed to perform the song "Beautiful Day" with the help of the audience at Berlin's Mercedes-Benz Arena and then disappeared backstage.

Concert-goers were first told that there would be a short break before eventually being informed that the show was over and they should keep their tickets for a replacement performance.

SOURCE:AP
