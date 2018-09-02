WORLD
Village discovered in Egypt's Nile Delta predates pharaohs
Egypt's archaeological team has found silos containing animal bones and food, indicating human habitation as early as 5,000 BC. That would be some 2,500 years before the Giza pyramids were built.
This undated photo released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, shows one of the oldest villages ever found in Tell el-Samara, about 140 kilometers north of Cairo, Egypt. / AP
By Mazhar Ali
September 2, 2018

Egypt says archeologists have unearthed one of the oldest villages ever found in the Nile Delta, with remains dating back to before the pharaohs.

The Antiquities Ministry said on Sunday the Neolithic site was discovered in Tell el Samara, about 140 kilometres north of Cairo. 

Chief archaeologist Frederic Gio says his team found silos containing animal bones and food, indicating human habitation as early as 5,000 BC.

That would be some 2,500 years before the Giza pyramids were built.

In recent years, Egypt has touted discoveries in the hopes of reviving tourism after the unrest that followed its 2011 popular uprising.

SOURCE:AP
