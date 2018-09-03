A Myanmar court sentenced two Reuters journalists to seven years in prison on Monday for illegal possession of official documents, a ruling met with international outrage that will add to condemnation over the military’s alleged human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo had been reporting on the brutal crackdown on the Rohingya when they were arrested and charged with to violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, punishable by up to 14 years in prison. They had pleaded not guilty, contending that they were framed by police.

“Today is a sad day for Myanmar, Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, and the press everywhere,” Stephen J. Adler, Reuters editor-in-chief, said in a statement.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis has this report.

"These two admirable reporters have already spent nearly nine months in prison on false charges designed to silence their reporting and intimidate the press. Without any evidence of wrongdoing and in the face of compelling evidence of a police setup, today’s ruling condemns them to the continued loss of their freedom."

The case has drawn worldwide attention as an example of how democratic reforms in long-isolated Myanmar have stalled under the civilian government of Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, which took power in 2016.

Though the military, which ruled the country for a half-century, maintains control of several key ministries, Suu Kyi’s rise to government had raised hopes for an accelerated transition to full democracy and her stance on the Rohingya crisis has disappointed many former admirers.

TRT World spoke to Libby Hogan in Yangon for the latest.

As the verdict was announced in the hot Yangon courtroom, Kyaw Soe Oo’s wife started crying, leaning into the lap of the person next to her.

Outside the court, police and journalists shouted as the two Reuters reporters were led to a truck to be taken away.

"Heartbreaking"

“It’s heartbreaking for friends and colleagues and family of Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who in addition to the outrage many will feel, are deprived of their friends and colleagues, husband and father,” Kevin Krolicki, Reuters regional editor for Asia, said outside the court.

Britain, EU call for reporters' release

The Britain and European Union called for the immediate and unconditional release of the two journalists.

"As our Ambassador to Burma, who attended the hearing, has said, we are extremely disappointed with this verdict and sentencing," British Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said.

"And we call for the journalists to be released immediately. In any democracy, journalists must be free to carry out their jobs without fear or intimidation. This verdict has undermined freedom of the media in Myanmar."