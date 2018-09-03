After years of starving under siege, Abu Mousab's son is sick in ways he can't afford to fix.

He's from eastern Ghouta outside Damascus, which the regime besieged for five years.

Basic necessities weren't allowed in, and his family lived off boiled flour and water.

They evacuated to Idlib province in April, but things didn't get easier. And his family is only one of many who continue to suffer.

Idlib hospitals reported 650 cases of malnutrition in July alone.