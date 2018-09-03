Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif travelled to Damascus on Monday for talks with Syrian regime officials saying militants must be "cleaned out" of Idlib province in northwestern Syria, Fars News reported.

"All of Syrian territory must be preserved and all the sects and groups should start the round of reconstruction as one collective and the displaced should return to their families," Zarif said, according to Fars.

"And the remaining terrorists in the remaining parts of Idlib must be cleaned out and the region should be placed back under the control of the Syrian people."

Iranian forces have backed Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad in the country’s civil war.

Last week, Iran's defence minister travelled to Damascus and signed an agreement for defence co-operation between the two countries.

More meetings ahead

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Iran, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Monday, according to Fars News.

"I'm optimistic that this meeting will be successful and productive for the region, the people of Syria and the fight against terrorism," Qassemi said.