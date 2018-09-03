POLITICS
Messi left out of FIFA player of the year shortlist
Portugal and Juventus frontman Cristiano Ronaldo, Liverpool's Egyptian sensation Mohamed Salah and Croatian veteran Luka Modric all made the FIFA shortlist.
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his first goal against Nigeria at the Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 26, 2018. / Reuters
September 3, 2018

Argentina and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has failed to make the world player of the year shortlist for the first time since 2006. 

Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah have made their first appearance in the final three alongside Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi and Ronaldo have been the only winners of world football's main individual award from FIFA since 2008.

Ronaldo left Madrid after the Champions League final win over Liverpool to join Juventus. 

Modric made the FIFA Best shortlist after helping Real Madrid to a third straight Champions League title in May. 

The Croatian veteran also led his country to this year's World Cup final.

Egyptian sensation Salah was injured in the final but was recognised for his Premier League record 32 goals for Liverpool.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
