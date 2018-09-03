Argentina and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has failed to make the world player of the year shortlist for the first time since 2006.

Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah have made their first appearance in the final three alongside Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi and Ronaldo have been the only winners of world football's main individual award from FIFA since 2008.

Ronaldo left Madrid after the Champions League final win over Liverpool to join Juventus.