At least eight people were killed in an explosion at a South African munitions depot in Somerset West, near Cape Town, but the cause of the incident was still unknown, a fire and rescue official said on Monday.

The blast occurred at Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) depot, a joint venture between Germany's Rheinmetall Defence and South Africa's state-owned arms maker Denel.

"I can confirm that eight people are dead," said Theo Layne, a fire and rescue spokesman.

TRT World spoke to Crystal Orderson, who is following the developments from Cape Town.

Cause yet to be ascertained