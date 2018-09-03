Ugandan police gave a second opposition lawmaker approval on Monday to travel abroad for medical treatment after he said he had been tortured in custody, but they also charged him with treason, his lawyer said.

The capital Kampala was rocked by protests on Friday after Francis Zaake and Robert Kyagulanyi, a pop singer turned lawmaker better known by his stage name of Bobi Wine, had been prevented from leaving the country.

Zaake was on his way to the airport to travel to India for treatment, lawyer Nicholas Opiyo told Reuters.

'They beat me'

Kyagulanyi arrived in the US on Saturday after authorities in Uganda – an ally of the West that has welcomed foreign investors but is faced with accusations of human rights abuses – eventually allowed him to leave.

Ugandan authorities have rejected the accusations of torture by both men but said they would investigate them.

On Monday, Kyagulanyi published a long and detailed account of what he said was the torture he was submitted to.

"They beat me, punched me, and kicked me with their boots. No part of my body was spared. They hit my eyes, mouth and nose. They hit my elbows and my knees. Those guys are heartless!" he said, in a detailed and sometimes gruesome account of his detention.