Israel signaled on Monday that it could attack suspected Iranian military assets in Iraq, as it has done with scores of air strikes in war-torn Syria.

Citing Iranian, Iraqi and Western sources, Reuters reported last week that Iran had transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Shia allies in Iraq in recent months. Tehran and Baghdad formally denied that report.

Israel sees in Iran's regional expansion an attempt to open up new fronts against it. Israel has repeatedly launched attacks in Syria to prevent any entrenchment of Iranian forces helping the Assad regime in the war.

"We are certainly monitoring everything that is happening in Syria and, regarding Iranian threats, we are not limiting ourselves just to Syrian territory. This also needs to be clear," Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said.

"Contend with any Iranian threat"

Asked if that included possible action in Iraq, Lieberman said: "I am saying that we will contend with any Iranian threat, and it doesn't matter from where it comes ... Israel's freedom is total. We retain this freedom of action."

There was no immediate response from the government of Iraq, which is technically at war with Israel, nor from US Central Command in Washington DC, which oversees US military operations in Iraq.

Israel's Channel 1 television reported that in recent weeks Washington has asked Israel not to attack in Iraqi territory. It said it had gleaned the information from "Western officials."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday he was "deeply concerned" by the reported Iranian missile transfer.