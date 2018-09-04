Pakistani lawmakers began voting for a new president Tuesday, with a close ally of Prime Minister Imran Khan seen as the favourite to replace Mamnoon Hussain as the ceremonial head of the country.

More than a thousand lawmakers from both houses of parliament and the country's four provincial assemblies began choosing from among three candidates, with unofficial results expected late on Tuesday.

Arif Alvi, a former dentist who is a close ally of Khan, is believed to be the likely winner after opposition parties failed to come together to field a joint candidate.

Khan became prime minister last month after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's victory in the mid-July parliamentary elections.

Alvi's opponents

Alvi is running against Maulana Fazlur Rehman of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, an opposition party backed by the previously governing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The PML-N holds the second-largest number of seats in the National Assembly – the lower house of parliament.

The third-largest, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), is running its own candidate, Aitzaz Ahsan.