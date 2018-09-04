Turkish and Greek foreign ministers on Tuesday participated in the opening ceremony of the recently renovated Greek Consulate General’s building in Turkey’s Aegean province of Izmir.

Speaking at the ceremony, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey sees dialogue and co-operation as building blocks in its relations with Greece.

He said Turkey has been hosting the Greek consulate in Izmir since 1877.

Cavusoglu said the start of ferry services between Izmir and Greece's Thessaloniki was facing a delay.