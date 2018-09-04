Two South African peacekeepers were wounded in a rebel ambush near the epicentre of an Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), their UN mission said on Tuesday.

The attack on Monday on the outskirts of the city of Beni underscored the challenges authorities face in tackling a flare-up of the deadly disease in an active conflict zone stalked by dozens of armed groups.

Health officials say they have made progress slowing the haemmorhagic fever’s spread with experimental vaccines and treatments.

But they cannot be sure the situation is under control due to difficulties accessing some areas.

The peacekeepers’ patrol was attacked in the town of Ngadi by militants believed to belong to the Allied Democratic Forces, a Ugandan group active in eastern DRC, said Florence Marchal, spokeswoman for the UN mission known as MONUSCO.

“Two soldiers were wounded and their condition was deemed stable this morning."