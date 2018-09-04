Many different groups of people are finding themselves drawn to the east German city of Chemnitz, including journalists.

I wanted to shoot a report in Chemnitz along with a journalist friend of mine, but during a conversation with local police, which we wanted to use for quotes, I was advised against travelling there because of my "presumably foreign appearance" - and it was implied that my safety could not be guaranteed.

The fact is that it was not only my freedom of press that was suspended in Chemnitz, it was in fact a restriction on the general freedoms of all people who are supposedly "foreign".

On the evening of 25 August, a fight broke out between a large group of people in the city centre and one man was stabbed and later died in hospital.

The far-right quickly pounced on this and presented the confrontation as a murder by a foreigner with a "German" as the victim. In an attempt to rebutt German Chancelor Angela Merkel's immigration policy, they termed this case as a final escalation. According to them, the state cannot guarantee the security of Germans, which is why they, the far-right, must ensure security themselves.

Exploiting tragedy

On the Saturday night of the fight, a propaganda campaign kicked off, which reached its climax with a protest on Sunday. About 1,000 right-wing extremists used the death as a populist appeal to take over the city centre of Chemnitz. Under the guise of a demonstration they marched through the streets and indiscriminately attacked people who they perceived as "foreign". Among them were tourists visiting for the city festival.

Merkel spoke of hunts and hatred on the streets and condemned the racism and violence, whereas other politicians were not as clear, terming it as a "reaction" or even "normal".

The state-funded counselling centre, the Saxony "RAA Sachsen", issued a press release where they said that migrants should avoid the city centre for their own safety. The centre conceded that it is hard for them to admit this, but this is the way it is.

It didn't take long for video recordings to spread from Chemnitz. Right-wing radicals can be seen hunting people, there are multiple clashes with the police and hundreds of mostly right-wing extremists shouting racist slogans. The Nazi salute is visible in various photos and videos.

"Our battle cry is: kill," says one of the radicals into the camera. Many of those assembled were quite obviously drunk and aggressive. Journalists reported assaults on the spot and a general climate of hostility.

The federal state of Saxony's series of scandals continues. Earlier, the region hit the headlines when a demonstrator from the anti-Islam organisation Pegida approached a TV team during a rally against Chancellor Angela Merkel. The demonstrator acted aggressively, however the police questioned the journalists, not the demonstrator, which was caught on camera.

The reporter, Arndt Ginzel, accused the police of making themselves Pegida's accomplice. Saxony's Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer said that the police had acted professionally. Two days later it was revealed that the Pegida demonstrator was actually an official of the German State Criminal Police Office.

When there are major left-wing demonstrations in the region, the police have in the past summoned 400 police. With a total of up to 4,000 right-wing extremists, the police organised less than 300 civil servants. The protesters used this to their advantege.