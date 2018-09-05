US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met new Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, saying he was hopeful of "a reset of relations" long strained over the war in Afghanistan.

Pompeo's visit, along with the US chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, was the first high-level US mission to the new government.

It aimed to smooth over tensions after President Donald Trump took a tough new line towards Pakistan over longstanding accusations it is not doing enough to root out Afghan Taliban fighters on its territory.

Pompeo met with Khan as well as Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the country's powerful army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

TRT World spoke to Waliullah Rahmani, director of Khabarnama Media, for his analysis.

Resetting relations

"We talked about their new government, the opportunity to reset the relationship between our two countries across a broad spectrum," including business ties and ending the war in Afghanistan, Pompeo told reporters before leaving for India.

"And I’m hopeful that the foundation that we laid today will set the conditions for continued success as we start to move forward."

Khan, a former cricket star who swept to power in the July elections, also struck a positive tone.

"I'm a born optimist. A sportsman always is an optimist. He steps on the field and he thinks he's going to win," Khan told reporters.

Aid cuts

Pompeo expressed confidence in a new beginning in relations with nuclear-armed Pakistan, but conceded, "We’ve still got a long way to go."

"We made clear to them that – and they agreed – it’s time for us to begin to deliver on our joint commitments," Pompeo said, without specifically mentioning the Taliban.

The meetings come against a backdrop of tense ties and US military aid cuts over Islamabad's alleged reluctance to crack down on militants.