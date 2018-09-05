Just a few days ago, on Sunday, September 2, the National Museum of Brazil, located in an old district of Rio de Janeiro, was lashed and ripped mercilessly by one of the most intense fires in recent years.

In that long and terrifying night, millions of Brazilians across the country had their eyes glued to the news channels as if mesmerised by a flow of sparkles (as anyone might feel sitting by a fire) of incandescent, brightly yellow flames shooting up bursts of fire into the moonless night.

The next morning, they woke up, as if from a bad dream, to see their museum utterly destroyed.

Perched atop a mound that once looked over the Guanabara Bay, the 200 year old building, lavishly modelled to be a palace in neoclassical style, served for over 80 years as the residence of the Portuguese royal family that in 1808 had fled Lisbon to Brazil in fear of an imminent invasion by Napoleon Bonaparte, emperor of France.

In Rio de Janeiro, by 1822, in an unusual historical twist, the heir of the Portuguese throne, in alliance with a bourgeoning Brazilian elite, decreed the independence of Brazil from Portugal and became our first king. His son, Peter II, was crowned in 1840 and reigned peacefully until that monarchy was abrogated in 1888. Brazil then became a republic in its own right.

And so it happened that the republic chose the former royal residence to become the new National Museum and consequently to house an amazing slew of collections of naturalist and scientific materials that had been gathered carefully throughout the 19th century and stored in a much less imposing building.

The collections included a variety of objects, some of a scientific nature, others more in the form of memorabilia and curios artefacts.

One of these collections was a set of mummies which King Peter II had bought from Egypt. Another was a miscellaneous roster of vases and amphoras obtained from the unearthed town of Pompei that had been buried by the ashes of Mount Vesuvius.

The new National Museum became not only an exhibitor but also a scientific institution in its own right.

An institution for all

Over time, Brazilians have taken it for granted that they have a place they can take their children to visit any day of the week to get their first glimpses of how science develops and is organised, what exists and has existed in the natural world—animals, plants, insects, fish, archaeological and paleontological remains, even fallen meteorites—in their country now and in the remote past.

Who are the original peoples who populated this vast, wondrous, and diverse territory? How do they live, how have they lived in the past, what do they eat, who do they pay reverence to – are just some of the questions the exhibits have sought to answer by presenting the material objects as symbols of their existence.

Generations of children were inspired through these experiences. The Museum has always had a policy of not charging entrance fees and as a result it has became a popular and cherished destination across the class divide.

The National Museum has gathered and motivated its scientists to study and research palaeontology, ethnography, botany, mineralogy, archaeology, zoology in general. It was a bastion of knowledge for all of these disciplines as well as all contained all sorts of curiosities like as a meteorite found in the 1740s.

All through the 19th century, naturalists from Europe and the United States together with their Brazilian colleagues would come to study, record, and classify newly recognised species. Many of those collections were deposited in the museum for further study.