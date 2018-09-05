WORLD
Twin bombings in Afghan capital kill at least 20 people
A suicide bomber struck a wrestling training center in a Shia neighbourhood and then a car bomb went off nearby. The attacks also left 70 others wounded.
A member of the Afghan security forces keeps watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 21, 2018. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
September 5, 2018

Twin bombings at a wrestling training centre in a Shia neighbourhood of Afghanistan's capital on Wednesday killed at least 20 people and wounded 70, Afghan officials said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said a suicide bomber struck at the centre and then a car bomb went off nearby. 

He said two Afghan reporters were among those wounded.

TRT World spoke to Kabul-based journalist Ali Latifi.

No claim of responsibility

No one immediately claimed the attacks, but they bore the hallmarks of the country's Daesh affiliate, which has carried out a wave of deadly bombings against minority Shias. 

RECOMMENDED

Daesh view Shias as apostates deserving of death.

General Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said at least seven police were among those wounded in the car bomb explosion.

Badghis province

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a roadside bomb killed a district police chief and another policeman in the northern Badghis province, according to Jamshid Shahabi, spokesman for the provincial governor.

No one claimed the attack, but Shahabi said it was likely carried out by the Taliban, who are active in the province and frequently target security forces and government officials.

Afghan forces have struggled to combat both the Taliban and Daesh since the US and NATO formally ended their combat mission in 2014.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
