Twin bombings at a wrestling training centre in a Shia neighbourhood of Afghanistan's capital on Wednesday killed at least 20 people and wounded 70, Afghan officials said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said a suicide bomber struck at the centre and then a car bomb went off nearby.

He said two Afghan reporters were among those wounded.

TRT World spoke to Kabul-based journalist Ali Latifi.

No claim of responsibility

No one immediately claimed the attacks, but they bore the hallmarks of the country's Daesh affiliate, which has carried out a wave of deadly bombings against minority Shias.