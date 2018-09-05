Turkey and Germany have had a tumultuous time in their bilateral ties but are now working intensely to restore and strengthen relations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his German counterpart who is on an official visit to Turkey, Cavusoglu said he has discussed with Heiko Maas steps to improve ties as well as regional issues and the latest developments in Syria's Idlib.

He said bombing the Syrian province of Idlib is wrong and should be stopped and that Ankara was going to push at Friday's planned summit in Tehran for a decision to stop such attacks.

Cavusoglu said a common strategy was required to eliminate terrorist groups in Idlib but the continuation of attacks could be disastrous.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins brings the latest from Turkey's capital Ankara.

He said Turkey has conveyed to Russia its condemnation of the recent attack in Syria's Idlib.

"After the attack, our institutions [Turkish and Russian] contacted each other. We told them that this is wrong."

Cavusoglu said the attacks are aimed at "capturing Idlib," which he said, "carries a serious risk" and "would be disastrous from many angles."