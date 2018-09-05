Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the closure of Israel's embassy in Paraguay on Wednesday, hours after the Latin American nation announced it would move its embassy back to Tel Aviv from Jerusalem.

Israel's immediate reaction highlights its sensitivity over the status of Jerusalem, which it regards as its capital. Most countries do not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the entire city and say its final status should be set in peace negotiations.

Paraguay's decision was a blow to Israel's efforts to achieve external recognition of Jerusalem as its capital, which appeared to have gained some traction this year with the United States, Guatemala and Paraguay opening embassies there.

The decision by Paraguay's new president, Mario Abdo, to move the embassy from Jerusalem back to Tel Aviv reversed the initiative of his predecessor Horacio Cartes, less than four months ago.

'Diplomatic achievement'

The Palestinians said their foreign minister, Riyad al Maliki, met Abdo two weeks ago and hailed Paraguay's change of mind as "a new Palestinian diplomatic achievement."

"Minister Maliki exerted a big effort during his meeting with the new president who instructed his foreign minister to arrange the issue," the Palestinian foreign ministry said in a statement.