More than 1.4 billion adults are putting themselves at heightened risk of deadly diseases by not getting enough exercise, doctors are warning, with global activity levels virtually unchanged in nearly two decades.

With richer nations enjoying an increasingly comfortable, sedentary lifestyle, a study by the World Health Organization (WHO) said a third of women and a quarter of men worldwide are in the firing line for killer conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer unless they up their physical activity.

"Insufficient physical activity is a leading risk factor for non-communicable diseases, and has a negative effect on mental health and quality of life," said the study of world exercise levels published on Wednesday by The Lancet Global Health Journal.

Recommendations

The WHO recommends each adult do at least 150 minutes "moderate-intensity" exercise – such as brisk walking, swimming or gentle cycling – each week, or 75 minutes "vigorous-intensity" activity, such as running or team sports.

The study tracked activity levels of 1.9 million people in 168 countries across the world during 2016.

Researchers found there had been no improvement in physical activity levels since 2001, despite numerous public health initiatives extolling the benefits of exercise.

More than a quarter of the world's adults (1.4 billion people) were insufficiently active, according to the data.

"We definitely haven't done enough" to encourage people to exercise, the WHO's Regina Guthold, lead study author said.

"We have seen basically no progress."

Wealth and gender gaps