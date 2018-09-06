Many senior officials in US President Donald Trump's administration have been working from within to frustrate parts of his agenda to protect the country from his worst impulses, an anonymous Trump official wrote in an opinion column published by the New York Times on Wednesday.

The op-ed titled "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration" claimed the president's own staff see him as a danger to the nation.

"The root of the problem is the president’s amorality. Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision making."

In the piece, the official described "early whispers" among members of Trump's cabinet to take steps to remove him as president, but added they decided against it to avoid a constitutional crisis.

Trump responded, saying it was a "gutless editorial" and "really a disgrace," and his press secretary called on the official to resign.

In the article, the official stressed they were committed to the Republican agenda and did not side with opposition Democrats.

But, the official wrote, "We believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic."

"Many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations," the official wrote.

"I would know. I am one of them."

"It may be cold comfort in this chaotic era, but Americans should know that there are adults in the room," the author wrote.

Asked about the column during a White House event, Trump called it a "gutless editorial," bashed the New York Times as "failing," and ticked off economic achievements that he said were proof of his leadership.

Staring into the cameras, he said: "Nobody is going to come close to beating me in 2020 because of what we've done."

In another tweet, he said: "If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!"

