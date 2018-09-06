A powerful earthquake rocked Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido early Thursday, triggering landslides that crushed homes, knocking out power across the island, and forcing a nuclear power plant to switch to a backup generator.

Reagan Des Vignes reports.

The magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck southern Hokkaido at 3:08am at a depth of 40 kilometres (24 miles), Japan's Meteorological Agency said. The epicentre was east of the city of Tomakomai but the shaking also affected Hokkaido's prefectural capital of Sapporo, which has population of 1.9 million.

Japan's public service broadcaster NHK said at least eight people were killed, with over one hundred injured and about 20 people feared missing. Hokkaido's local disaster agency put the number of injured at 48.

Several of those reported missing were from the town of Atsuma, where a massive landslide engulfed homes.

Reconstruction Minister Jiro Akama told reporters that five people were believed to be buried in the town's Yoshino district. Some of the 40 people stranded there were airlifted to safer grounds, NHK said.

Aerial views showed dozens of landslides in the surrounding area, with practically every mountainside a raw slash of brown amid deep green forest.

Airports and many roads on the island were closed following the early morning quake.