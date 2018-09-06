When the presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran meet on Friday in Tehran, all eyes will be on their diplomacy reaching a last-minute deal to avert a bloodbath in Idlib, Syria's crowded northwestern province and last opposition and rebel stronghold.

The three leaders, whose nations are all under US sanctions, have an interest in working together to contain a potentially catastrophic offensive by regime leader Bashar al Assad's forces to recapture the province, but Idlib is complicated and they have little common ground when it comes to Syria.

The province and surrounding area is home to about three million people – nearly half of them civilians displaced from other parts of Syria – but also an estimated 10,000 hardcore fighters, including Al Qaeda-linked militants.

For Russia and Iran, both allies of the Syrian regime, retaking Idlib is crucial to complete what they see as a military victory in Syria's civil war after they recaptured nearly all other major towns and cities, largely defeating the rebellion against Assad.

A bloody offensive that creates a massive wave of death and displacement, however, runs counter to their narrative that the situation in Syria is normalising, and could hurt Russia's longer-term efforts to encourage the return of refugees and get Western countries to invest in Syria's post-war reconstruction.

Mass displacement fears

Turkey, which supports Syria's opposition, already hosts 3.5 million Syrian refugees and has sealed its borders to newcomers. It has also created border security zones in northern Syria and has several hundred troops deployed at 12 observation posts in Idlib.

A regime assault creates a nightmare scenario of potentially hundreds of thousands of people, including militants, fleeing toward its border and destabilising towns and cities in northern Syria under its control.

"I don't think that there is a total solution for Syria on the table, but certainly it is a defining moment," said Sam Heller, a senior analyst at the Brussels-based International Crisis Group.

He said if the regime retook Idlib, it would mark its near-total victory over the opposition, but it will likely also bring humanitarian suffering and carnage on a scale not yet seen in the seven-year war.

Civilians at risk

A lot of expectations hang on the Iran summit bringing together Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Staffan de Mistura, the UN's Syria envoy, made a personal appeal to Erdogan and Putin to find a "soft solution to this crisis."

"We look to Russia, Turkey, Iran to come with hope to the civilians in Idlib," he said. "There are indeed many more babies than there are terrorists in Idlib. There are a million children."

Friday's meeting in Tehran marks the third time the presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran have met over Syria in less than a year.

In the absence of an engaged United States, they have taken it upon themselves to manage Syria's messy civil war, and their previous meetings in Sochi and Ankara established de-escalation zones in several areas, including Idlib, that temporarily reduced violence.

All these agreements were later violated as Syrian regime forces, backed by Russia and Iran, moved to retake those areas after pounding them into submission with air strikes.