British luxury fashion group Burberry has stopped burning unsold products and will no longer use real fur and angora in its clothes, chief executive Marco Gobbetti said Thursday.

"Modern luxury means being socially and environmentally responsible," Gobbetti said in a statement.

"This belief is core to us at Burberry and key to our long-term success," he added.

Campaigners toasted the news, with animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) tweeting:

Burberry said in its statement that the company's use of real fur had "been restricted for many years to rabbit, fox, mink and Asiatic raccoon", adding, "Going forward, these and angora will be" phased out.

It added that there would be no real fur in Riccardo Tisci's debut collection revealed later in September.

Mark Oaten, chief executive of the International Fur Federation, expressed disappointment, saying more was needed in order to ensure respect for the environment.

"Substituting natural fur with plastic petroleum-based materials, like fake fur, is ... neither luxury nor responsible and sustainable," he said in a statement.

"Any fashion business with a commitment to sustainability should be using natural products such as wool, cotton, leather, silk and natural fur," he added.