The US Justice Department is poised to charge North Korean hackers over the 2017 global WannaCry ransomware attack and the 2014 cyberattack on Sony Corporation, a US official said on Thursday.

The charges, part of a strategy by the US government to deter future cyberattacks by naming and shaming the alleged perpetrators, will also allege that the North Korean hackers broke into the central bank of Bangladesh in 2016, according to the official.

In 2014, US officials said unnamed North Korean hackers were responsible for a major cyber intrusion into Sony, which resulted in leaked internal documents and data being destroyed.