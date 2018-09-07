Six-time champion Serena Williams roared into her ninth US Open final on Thursday with an emphatic 6-3, 6-0 victory over Anastasija Sevastova.

Williams, seeded 17th as she seeks to add to her 23 Grand Slam titles for the first time since the birth of her daughter Olympia on September 1 of last year, needed just 66 minutes to dispatch the 19th-seeded Latvian, who was playing in her first Grand Slam semi-final.

"It's honestly really incredible," she said of reaching a second Grand Slam final of the year, after a runner-up finish at Wimbledon.

"A year ago I was fighting for my life in the hospital after I had the baby," added Williams, who battled life-threatening blood clots after a difficult delivery.

"Every time I step out on this court I'm so grateful that I have the opportunity to play this sport.

"To come this far so fast .... I'm really looking forward to the possibilities.

Williams will face either 2017 runner-up Madison Keys, the 14th seed, or Japan's Naomi Osaka for the title on Saturday.

Osaka, the 20th seed, is also in a first Slam semi-final — part of a history-making Japanese double along with men's semi-finalist Kei Nishikori.

As in her semi-final win over Karolina Pliskova, Williams took a while to warm up, dropping her serve in the opening game.