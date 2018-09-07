At least three protesters died during violent unrest in Iraq's Basra on Thursday, local health and security sources said.

The protesters died during attacks on local government and political party buildings, the sources said, bringing the total number of dead protesters since widespread demonstrations kicked off on Monday to 10.

At least 10 members of the security forces were also wounded, the sources said.

Southern Iraq, heartland of the Shia majority, has erupted in unrest in recent weeks as protesters express rage over collapsing infrastructure, power cuts and corruption.

Residents in Basra, a city of more than two million people, say the water supply has become contaminated with salt, making them vulnerable and desperate in the hot summer months. Hundreds of people have been hospitalised from drinking it.

Overnight, protesters blocked the entrance to the nearby Umm Qasr port, the main lifeline for grain and other commodity imports that feed the country.