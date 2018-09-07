WORLD
2 MIN READ
Three mortars land inside Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties
The Green Zone houses parliament, government buildings and many foreign embassies.
Three mortars land inside Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties
Iraqi security forces close a bridge leading to the heavily guarded Green Zone during protests demanding services and jobs in central Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 14, 2018. / AP
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
September 7, 2018

Three mortar shells landed inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone just after midnight local time on Friday, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

The mortars landed on an "abandoned lot," resulting in "no casualties or physical damage," the statement said.

A security source inside the Green Zone said the mortars landed near the Egyptian embassy.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes after days of intensifying protests in Iraq's southern oil hub city of Basra.

RECOMMENDED

Hundreds of protesters, angry over the neglect of their city's collapsing infrastructure, took to the streets for a fourth day on Thursday, setting fire to political party offices and government buildings.

The mortar attack is the first such one in several years on the Green Zone, which houses parliament, government buildings and many foreign embassies.

In May 2016, three mortars landed near the Green Zone. Anti-corruption protesters, led by populist Shia cleric Moqtada al Sadr, breached the Green Zone twice that year, storming parliament and the cabinet office.

Sadr is now vying to form Iraq's ruling coalition in an alliance with incumbent Prime Minister Haider al Abadi, his electoral bloc having come first in May's national election.

The Green Zone was regularly targeted by mortars during the US occupation of Iraq that ended in 2011.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation