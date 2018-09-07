The Iraqi parliament will hold an emergency session Saturday to discuss a water contamination crisis which has triggered protests in which eight people have died in the southern city Basra.

Lawmakers would "discuss the problems, the solutions and the latest situation" in the city, where anger over poor public services has boiled over after the hospitalisation of 30,000 people who had drunk polluted water, a statement said on Friday.

Prime Minister Haider al Abadi and a number of key ministers are to attend the session, which was demanded by populist cleric Muqtada al Sadr, whose political bloc won the largest number of seats in May elections.