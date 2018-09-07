WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraq parliament to convene for emergency session to discuss Basra protests
The Iraqi city of Basra has been rocked by growing protests since July.
Iraq parliament to convene for emergency session to discuss Basra protests
Iraqi protesters demonstrate against the government and the lack of basic services in Basra on September 6, 2018. / AFP
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
September 7, 2018

Iraqi authorities have shut down the key port Umm Qasr over Basra protests in the country. 

Protesters blocked the entrance to Umm Qasr port, the main lifeline for grain and other commodity imports that feed the country. 

RECOMMENDED

The Iraqi parliament will hold an emergency session Saturday to discuss a water contamination crisis which has triggered protests in which eight people have died in the southern city Basra.

Lawmakers would "discuss the problems, the solutions and the latest situation" in the city, where anger over poor public services has boiled over after the hospitalisation of 30,000 people who had drunk polluted water, a statement said on Friday.

Prime Minister Haider al Abadi and a number of key ministers are to attend the session, which was demanded by populist cleric Muqtada al Sadr, whose political bloc won the largest number of seats in May elections.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation