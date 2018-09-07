On September 9, the next big election in Europe will take place in Sweden, a country renowned for its stable political system, strong welfare state and a long tradition of tolerance,. Historically, Sweden has always been hailed by some as one of several democracies ‘immune’ to populism.

Yet, this unwritten law now looks set to change. In the latest polls, the national populist Sweden Democrats—who want to lower the number of immigrants and refugees and hold a referendum on EU membership—is attracting between 17 and 22 percent of the national vote, well up on the party’s 12.9 percent at the last election, and the less than 2 percent of the vote that the party recorded as recently as 2002.

To fully we understand the latest election in Europe we need to step back and look at the bigger picture.

In the spring of 2017, after Geert Wilders failed to win elections in the Netherlands and Marine Le Pen failed to capture the French presidency, some observers hailed the end of national populism. Against the backdrop of Emmanuel Macron’s stunning rise to power, liberalism was back in fashion, or so it seemed. Yet more astute observers would point to what has happened since.

In the aftermath of Macron’s election, national populists have captured new seats in state parliaments in Germany, winning a record 94 seats in German parliament, returning to government in Norway, winning seats in the parliament of the Czech Republic, polling strongly in Slovenia, doubled their share of the vote in Britain and enjoy strong support in the polls of Netherlands.

While some radical left-wing and Green parties are also polling strongly, it is national populists who are enjoying the largest gains and the centre-left social democrats who have generally suffered most.

Sweden is interesting because it is now witnessing and grappling with many of the same trends as other democracies in the West. According to the latest polls, the traditionally dominant centre-left social democrats are in first place but displaced from their usual position. The centre-left has essentially lost around half of its vote over the past two decades.

Meanwhile, national populists and the centre-right fight for second place, ahead of an array of smaller parties that reflect the way in which the Swedish political system is fragmenting to a greater extent than witnessed previously.

Mainstreaming the fringe

Sweden was always ranked alongside Britain, Germany and the Netherlands as states that were not supposed to have successful populists, largely because of their strong institutions and traditions of tolerance or their entanglement with the dark legacy of Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

If you take a look around these states today however, you will see Brexit, Geert Wilders and the Alternative for Germany. Not only does this reveal the extent to which writers in the 1990s—who boasted of the ‘end of history’ and the triumph of liberal democracy—underestimated nationalism, but also how quickly radical political change can occur.

In the early 2000s, analysts traced the traditional failure of populism in the Scandinavian state to four factors: working-class voters remained very loyal to the mainstream centre-left; economic issues were seen by voters to be more important than identity issues, like immigration; the main parties were doing a good job of offering voters distinctive appeals, which made it harder for an anti-establishment party to get off the ground; and the populist party, the Sweden Democrats, was plagued by its toxic roots in neo-Nazism and white supremacism.

Since then, much has changed. The Sweden Democrats have sought to downplay their more extremist roots and present a more legitimate and acceptable face to the public. Meanwhile, the number of voters who felt loyal to the established mainstream parties declined considerably, falling from 65 percent in 1968 to 27 percent in 2014.