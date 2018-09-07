Europe Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn loaded his team with experience when he named Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson as his four wildcards picks for this month’s match against the United States in Paris.

With five rookies having already booked their places automatically through the European and World Points standings, Denmark’s Bjorn opted to beef up his team with four players who boast 20 previous Ryder Cup appearances between them.

Spain’s Garcia, veteran of eight previous Ryder Cups and winner of 22.5 points, got the nod despite a dismal season in which he missed the cut in all four majors.

England’s Poulter, 42, is known as “Mr Ryder Cup” after his heroics at Medinah in 2012 and boasts an incredible record, losing just four of his 18 matches in his five previous appearances in the biennial event.

He sat out the 17-11 defeat at Hazeltine two years ago because of a foot injury that saw his ranking plummet and said he was already “getting goosebumps” at the thought of continuing his love affair with the event.

“This feels extra special. For Thomas to give me the call yesterday means absolutely everything,” he said.