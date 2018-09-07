People are fleeing from Idlib while they still can, as the province is surrounded by regime troops. They're determined to reclaim it from the thousands of militants they say are hiding among civilians.

Rebels have been preparing for the attack, but the odds aren't in their favour.

They're outgunned by the regime, which has Russian and Iranian support.

But Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan does not support plans to launch an attack on Idlib and called for a ceasefire.

People in Idlib are demanding that regime troops back down.

TRT World 's Reagan Des Vignes reports.