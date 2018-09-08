The Swedish centre-left bloc holds a slim lead over the centre-right ahead of Sunday's national election, a survey showed, but both are short of a majority and the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats could yet emerge as the largest single party.

The ruling Social Democrats and Greens, and their parliament ally the Left Party, were backed by 39.5 percent, according to Friday's poll by Novus for public service broadcaster SVT.

The other of the two blocs that have defined Swedish politics for a decade, the four-party centre-right Alliance coalition, trailed close behind on 38.5 percent.

The nationalist Sweden Democrats scored 19.1 percent, well above the 12.9 percent they won in the previous election in 2014.

Those figures suggest political gridlock may be hard to avoid after Sunday's vote.

"I think we are facing an extremely complicated process to form a government, maybe the most complicated in modern times," said political scientist Niklas Bohlin at the Mid Sweden University.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Stockholm.

Necessity of cooperation