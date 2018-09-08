Turkey will not watch the killing of tens of thousands of innocent people in Syria to further the regime’s interests, Turkey’s president tweeted on Friday.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks came after his meeting on Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in the Iranian capital Tehran did not result in a ceasefire in Syria's Idlib.

Erdogan said Turkey has been trying to stop the bloodshed in Syria since the crisis broke out.

"Without discrimination, we rushed to the help of our Syrian brothers and sisters. Today, as in the past, we do not [want] any of our Syrian brothers or sisters to suffer — even from a nosebleed," he said.

Erdogan said the importance Turkey attaches to Friday’s trilateral summit "reflects Turkey’s care for the future of our Syrian brothers and sisters".