The assault on Turkey’s economy must be viewed as an example of how the senseless use of economic pressure as a political weapon poses serious global risks, the Turkish treasury and finance minister has said.

In adopting sanctions against two Turkish cabinet ministers at the beginning of August, the administration of US president Donald Trump invoked the pretext of an ongoing legal case involving an American pastor, Andrew Craig Brunson, who has been charged in Turkey with having links to terrorist activities targeting the country's peace and stability.

The US decision led to the Turkish economy experiencing immediate fluctuations.

“By acting together with Turkey now, other countries can also help it create a common strategy to avoid artificial crises in the future,” Berat Albayrak wrote in an article for the Foreign Policy magazine on Friday.

After President Trump took aim at Turkey's economy, Albayrak said it was time for the world to protect itself from Washington’s economic power.

"This August, Turkey’s economy became the main topic in global news coverage. The reason was a systematic attack on the Turkish economy by the biggest player in the global economic system, the United States. It was one of the most disappointing moments in the history of the alliance between Turkey and America," Albayrak said, accusing the Trump administration of overtly attacking the economy of a fellow NATO member through sanctions and tariffs.

Albayrak underlined that while the scale of the attack resulted in exchange rate fluctuations, the incident ultimately demonstrated the strong fundamentals of the Turkish economy.

"In the face of all the negative propaganda, and the attacks on its financial system, the Turkish economy has demonstrated its strength. It is important to reiterate that no economic indicators or macroeconomic data can account for the devaluation of the Turkish lira over the past month. Turkey’s financial structure and banking system have not experienced any fundamental changes during this time," he said.

Turkish Central Bank’s independence

Albayrak pointed to Turkey's commitment to create an investor-friendly environment through efforts to take steps to address several economic weaknesses to prevent potential future vulnerabilities.

He said the Turkish Central Bank’s independence, effectiveness and leading role in monetary policy would remain a priority for the government as it has been for the last 16 years.

Albayrak said contrary to what some suggested, "it is not on our agenda to go to the International Monetary Fund".

"Turkey will continue to secure foreign currency reserves from international markets as it has until now. Our goal is to ensure that Turkey continues to attract foreign direct investment and become a centre for innovation and research and development for the global economy," he added.

Albayrak said the US attack on the Turkish economy also increased Turkey’s determination to strengthen its economy through structural reforms, new trade partnerships and the attraction of foreign investments, as well as the taking of steps to rebalance the structure of the international economy so that powerful countries like the US no longer would have the ability to unilaterally disrupt the economic life of others.