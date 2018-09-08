Yemen peace talks collapsed on Saturday after three days of waiting for the Houthi movement delegation, but the United Nations envoy vowed to press ahead with diplomacy.

UN envoy on Yemen refuses to elaborate on why the Houthi delegation never made it to Geneva peace talks.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi explains why.

The Houthi's failure to come to Geneva for the first talks in three years was "the elephant in the room", but did not signify the peace process was deadlocked, UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths said.

Griffiths, who held three days of talks with a Yemeni government delegation, said he would meet in coming days with the Houthi leadership in Sanaa and Muscat, Oman.

"They would have like to get here, we didn't make conditions sufficiently correct to get them here," Griffiths told a news conference, declining to elaborate.

The Houthi group said on Friday it was still waiting for the United Nations to guarantee that the flight carrying its delegation to Geneva would not be inspected by Saudi coalition forces and could evacuate some of its wounded.

Griffiths, referring to peace processes, said on Saturday: "A restart is a very delicate, fragile moment. People are coming at a time when perhaps all of their constituencies are not fully engaged and don't see ahead of time results that will come out of talks.