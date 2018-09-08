Eleven Syrian regime soldiers were killed on Saturday in clashes with the YPG terrorist group in Syria’s northeastern Al Hasakah province, according to local sources.

Seven YPG terrorists were also killed in the violence, the sources said on condition of anonymity due to security concerns.

According to the sources, the clashes erupted after the Syrian regime erected a checkpoint on the road connecting Al Hassakah and Qamishli and arrested a number of youths from the city.

YPG terrorists and the Assad regime are jointly controlling Al Hasakah and Qamishli as regime hold some points in both cities.

YPG is backed by the US and it is the Syrian branch of the PKK which is internationally recognised as a terrorist organisation.

