Sweden's prime minister denounced an increasingly popular far-right party as racist and a threat to the nation's European values on Saturday as political candidates made their final pre-election pitches to voters.

The parliamentary election being held Sunday will be Sweden's first since the government in 2015 allowed 163,000 migrants into the country of 10 million. While far less than what Germany took in that year, it was the most per capita of any European nation.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports.

An immigration backlash is expected to shape the vote even though the number of migrants arriving in Sweden has been restricted sharply since the height of Europe's mass influx. Polls showed established parties losing some support, including the centre-left parties which earlier favoured open-door policies.

The Sweden Democrats, a party rooted in a neo-Nazi movement that has worked to soften its image, has played a role in breaking down longstanding taboos on what Swedes could say openly about immigration and integration without being shunned as racists.

During a heated debate Friday evening of party leaders, Jimmie Akesson, the leader of the Sweden Democrats, caused a stir by blaming migrants for the difficulties they often have in finding employment. He said he heard it argued too many times that "if only migrants get a job, then everything will be all right."

"That's not going to happen, that's not how it is," Akesson said. "We have to ask ourselves a question: why is it so difficult for these people to get a job? That is because they're not Swedish. They can't adjust to Sweden, and it's hard for them to get a job."

The broadcaster that aired the televised debate, SVT, afterward called his remarks degrading and against the democratic mandate of public broadcasting. Akesson responded that state television should not take sides.

Opinion polls suggest Democrats swoll up to 20 percent